Home

POWERED BY

Services
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TAMMY SLAUGENHAUPT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TAMMY L. SLAUGENHAUPT

Send Flowers
TAMMY L. SLAUGENHAUPT Obituary
Tammy L. Slaugenhaupt, 50, of North Pine Street, Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Friday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, with the Rev. Richard Weagraff, officiating. Burial will be in Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TAMMY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -