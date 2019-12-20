|
Tammy L. Slaugenhaupt, 50, of North Pine Street, Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Friday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, with the Rev. Richard Weagraff, officiating. Burial will be in Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2019