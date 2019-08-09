|
|
|
Tasha I. Takosky, 35, of Roulette, formerly of Bradford, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. In keeping with Tasha's wishes, there will be no visitation. A celebration of her life will be held on a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her family for the benefit of her children, c/o the First Baptist Church, attention: Cheryl Barshinger, PO Box 246, Roulette, PA 16746. Arrangements by Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Tasha, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or their Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019