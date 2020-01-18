|
|
|
Taylor V. Lewis, 13, of Coudersport, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, after tragically experimenting with a horrible fad of aerosol propellant inhaling.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at God's Country Ministries, where funeral services will follow. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Austin. Memorials may be made to the Austin Free Methodist Church, c/o Pastor Roger Laktash, 44 East Vine Street, Port Allegany, PA 16743.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Jan. 18, 2020