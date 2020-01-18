Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
God's Country Ministries
1237 East Second Street
Coudersport, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
God's Country Ministries
1237 East Second Street
Coudersport, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Taylor Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Taylor V. Lewis

Send Flowers
Taylor V. Lewis Obituary
Taylor V. Lewis, 13, of Coudersport, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, after tragically experimenting with a horrible fad of aerosol propellant inhaling.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at God's Country Ministries, where funeral services will follow. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Austin. Memorials may be made to the Austin Free Methodist Church, c/o Pastor Roger Laktash, 44 East Vine Street, Port Allegany, PA 16743.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Taylor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -