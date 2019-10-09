Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS G. HARRIS JR.

Send Flowers
THOMAS G. HARRIS JR. Obituary
Thomas G. Harris Jr., 74, of Harrison Valley, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in his home. There will be no visitation or service. Burial will be in Shiloh Seventh Day Baptist Cemetery, Shiloh, N.J. Memorials may be made to Patterson Cancer Center, c/o UPMC Cole, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.