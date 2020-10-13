1/
THOMAS R. HICKS
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas R. Hicks, 72, of Coudersport, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at UPMC – Cole, Coudersport.
Tom was born on July 13, 1948, in Coudersport, the son of the late Russell and Aileen (Dodge) Hicks. He was married to the former Sandra K. Ramsey on Jan. 27, 1989 and they celebrated 31 years of marriage.
Tom graduated from Coudersport, Class of 1967, with awards in track and Boy Scouts. Tom was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers for 44 years, working as a Radiographer, Tech 2, for JamX and he also worked for Dominion Energy.
Tom was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 460, Port Allegany, Veterans Memorial, Port Allegany, American Legion Post 192, Potter Post, Fraternal Order of Eagles #4523, Moore Haven, Fla., and the Roulette Fish and Game Club. Tom enjoyed hunting, carpentry, taking care of his orchard trees, and camping in Florida. He was an avid dog lover and loved spending time with his family, family gatherings, being with friends and telling pipeline stories.
In addition to his wife, Sandra, Tom is survived by a son, Clint B. (Beth) Hicks of Fredericksburg, Va.; daughters, Amy L. (Phillip) Dietrick of Lexington, N.C.; Lisa M. (Ryan) Redmond of Port Allegany; a brother, Russell (Connie) Hicks of Bath, N.Y.; sisters, Doris Voorhees of Bradford, N.Y.; Janice (Richard) Cousins of Little Valley, N.Y.; six grandchildren, several nieces and one nephew.
There will be no visitation, a celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Tom's name be made to, The Patterson Cancer Care Center, 1001 East Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East St. Coudersport, PA 16915 with her arrangements.
To share your fondest memories of Tom or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home Ltd.
210 North East Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
(814) 274-8888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved