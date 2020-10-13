Thomas R. Hicks, 72, of Coudersport, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at UPMC – Cole, Coudersport.
Tom was born on July 13, 1948, in Coudersport, the son of the late Russell and Aileen (Dodge) Hicks. He was married to the former Sandra K. Ramsey on Jan. 27, 1989 and they celebrated 31 years of marriage.
Tom graduated from Coudersport, Class of 1967, with awards in track and Boy Scouts. Tom was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers for 44 years, working as a Radiographer, Tech 2, for JamX and he also worked for Dominion Energy.
Tom was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 460, Port Allegany, Veterans Memorial, Port Allegany, American Legion Post 192, Potter Post, Fraternal Order of Eagles #4523, Moore Haven, Fla., and the Roulette Fish and Game Club. Tom enjoyed hunting, carpentry, taking care of his orchard trees, and camping in Florida. He was an avid dog lover and loved spending time with his family, family gatherings, being with friends and telling pipeline stories.
In addition to his wife, Sandra, Tom is survived by a son, Clint B. (Beth) Hicks of Fredericksburg, Va.; daughters, Amy L. (Phillip) Dietrick of Lexington, N.C.; Lisa M. (Ryan) Redmond of Port Allegany; a brother, Russell (Connie) Hicks of Bath, N.Y.; sisters, Doris Voorhees of Bradford, N.Y.; Janice (Richard) Cousins of Little Valley, N.Y.; six grandchildren, several nieces and one nephew.
There will be no visitation, a celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Tom's name be made to, The Patterson Cancer Care Center, 1001 East Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East St. Coudersport, PA 16915 with her arrangements.
