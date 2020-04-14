Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
Maple Grove Cemetery
Shinglehouse, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TIMM TERRETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TIMM C. TERRETTE

Send Flowers
TIMM C. TERRETTE Obituary
Timm C. Terrette, 55, of Shinglehouse, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, April 12, 2020, after an extended illness. Private burial services were held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or to a . Timm's family entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Timm, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 14 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TIMM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -