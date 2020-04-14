|
Timm C. Terrette, 55, of Shinglehouse, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, April 12, 2020, after an extended illness. Private burial services were held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or to a . Timm's family entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Timm, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 14 to Apr. 23, 2020