Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TIMOTHY A FITZPATRICK. View Sign



Born April 1, 1954, in Riverside, N.J., he was a son of James J. and Bessie H. Mohr Fitzpatrick.

Tim was a longtime resident of the area, coming from Delano, NJ.

He was a member of the Gethsemane Lutheran Church, and was active in the St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, both Port Allegany.

Tim was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football fan. He also enjoyed watching golf.

Surviving are a sister, Betty (Harvey) Miller of Port Allegany; and a brother, James J. (Susie) Fitzpatrick of Shinglehouse; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends will be received from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, in St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, Port Allegany, with Rev. James Campbell, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Port Allegany.

A scriptural wake service will be held Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to a .

Condolences can be made @

Timothy A. Fitzpatrick, 65, formerly of Port Allegany, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, in Lakeview Senior Care & Living Center, Smethport.Born April 1, 1954, in Riverside, N.J., he was a son of James J. and Bessie H. Mohr Fitzpatrick.Tim was a longtime resident of the area, coming from Delano, NJ.He was a member of the Gethsemane Lutheran Church, and was active in the St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, both Port Allegany.Tim was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football fan. He also enjoyed watching golf.Surviving are a sister, Betty (Harvey) Miller of Port Allegany; and a brother, James J. (Susie) Fitzpatrick of Shinglehouse; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents.Friends will be received from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, in St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, Port Allegany, with Rev. James Campbell, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Port Allegany.A scriptural wake service will be held Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. in the funeral home.Memorials can be made to a .Condolences can be made @ www.switzerfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Switzer Funeral Home

77 Willow St

Port Allegany , PA 16743

(814) 642-2363 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Potter Leader-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations