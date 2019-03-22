Timothy S. Farrar, 60, of Muncy, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at his home.
Born June 9, 1958 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Wayne and Sara "Sallie" (Richart) Farrar.
Tim was a 1976 graduate of Muncy High School. He served honorably in the United States Army.
He worked in the telecommunications industry at several employers, most notably, North American Communications, Adelphia Business/Level 3, and most recently retiring from TDS, Herndon.
Tim previously studiedBuddhism at the former Mt Equity Zendo, Pennsdale.
He was a member of the Edward J. Smith Post 3428, VFW, Muncy, and a former member of the Eulalia Lodge #342 F&AM, Coudersport.
Tim enjoyed martial arts and diving in his early years. He was an outdoor enthusiast and loved kayaking, four wheeling, camping and hiking. Tim was fond of birds having both cockatiels and crows. He also enjoyed tinkering on his computers.
Surviving are one son, Clinton Wayne Farrar, of Muncy; two daughters, Erin Michele Farrar, of Hughesville and Samantha Renae Duell and her husband, John, of Hughesville; four siblings, Stacie Keen, Gregory Farrar, Lauri Farrar and her husband, Tracey Wilson, and Hallie Jo Farrar, all of Muncy; and one grandchild, Zoie Duell.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant son, Bradley Thomas Farrar; and a sister in infancy, Heather Lynn Farrar.
Services are being planned and will be announced at a later date.The family is being assisted by Grenoble's, 121 S. Main St. Muncy. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019