Tracy R. Tucker, 48, of Roulette, passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA.
Friends will be received from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in the Roulette Fire Department Social Hall, where a celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m.
Memorials can be made to the Roulette Fire Department or Roulette Chamber of Commerce. Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
