Vincent U. Bizzaro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, Port Allegany, with the Rev. James Campbell, as celebrant. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany. Memorials can be made to Port Area Ambulance, S.W. Smith Library, or a . Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019