VIRGINIA L. "GINNY" (SMITH) HORST
1947 - 2020
Virginia L. "Ginny" Horst, 72, of Coudersport, formerly of Germania, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Ginny was born on July 27, 1947 in Reading, the daughter of the late Calvin T. Smith and Betty L. (Moyer) Smith of Schuylkill Haven. She married Robert H. Horst on Feb. 25, 1979 and they celebrated 41 years of marriage together.
Ginny started Best Buy Surplus Food with her husband in 1989. She also operated her own cake baking business from her home and was famous for her chocolate cake with peanut butter icing, which they featured in the store. She also won first prize for her apple pie in the Potter County Fair and the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum Festival. In addition to baking, Ginny enjoyed sewing, music, and playing the piano. She adored her family more than anything and she especially enjoyed spending time and playing Uno with her granddaughter, Autumn. Ginny always made sure the holidays were extra special with decorating and preparing the family meals.
Ginny earned an Associate's degree in Human Services from the Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport.
Ginny was a member of the First Baptist Church, Galeton.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are a son, Robert H. "Bobby" Horst, Jr. of Myerstown; a daughter, Rachel J. (Guy F. "Skeet" Wheeler Jr.) Horst of Coudersport; sisters, Linda Lou Phillips of Schuylkill Haven; Franny (Gordon) Lake of Florida; Jodie (Jeff) Mintzer of Orwigsburg; a granddaughter, Autumn Wheeler, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private memorial service. The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport, with her arrangements.
To share your fondest memories of Ginny or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home Ltd.
210 North East Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
(814) 274-8888
