W. Guy Karschner, 96, of Galeton, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Galeton, he was a son of the late William and Katheryn (Acker) Karschner.
He was a Veteran having served in the United States Marines during World War II. On Dec. 24, 1947, he married the former Beverly Heuser, who survives.
Guy was a Health Inspector for the State of Pennsylvania, and a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church in Galeton. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, horses and especially enjoyed playing golf and tennis.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Beverly Karschner, are a son, Mark Karschner, Northumberland, PA, and two daughters, Katheryn (David) March and Teresa (Greg) Butler, both of Galeton.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019