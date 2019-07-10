Walter A. Carpenter, 57, of Gold, died Friday, July 5, 2019 in his home. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, July 27, from 9-11 a.m., with a memorial service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Frank Mickle will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Kevin Guest House at www.kevinguesthouse.comor the Patterson Cancer Center, c/o UPMC Cole, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from July 10 to July 16, 2019