WALTER A. CARPENTER

Service Information
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA
16948
(814)-848-7542
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
View Map
Obituary
Walter A. Carpenter, 57, of Gold, died Friday, July 5, 2019 in his home. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, July 27, from 9-11 a.m., with a memorial service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Frank Mickle will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Kevin Guest House at www.kevinguesthouse.comor the Patterson Cancer Center, c/o UPMC Cole, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from July 10 to July 16, 2019
