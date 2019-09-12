|
Walter F. Schaffer, Jr., 79, of Galeton, formerly of Doylestown, and Bogue, N.C., passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at home surrounded by his family and friends.
Born July 12, 1940, in Middletown, he was a son of the late Walter F. Schaffer, Sr. and Helen (Krout) Schaffer.
He graduated from Council Rock High School in Newtown, and served in the United States Marine Corps.
In 1963, he married the former Barbara Field, who survives.
Walter was a heavy equipment mechanic for over 50 years in Doylestown and Cape Carteret, N.C.
After retiring, he drove trucks part time for Campbell Trucking in Galeton for 11 years.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Galeton where he served on the church council and was a member of the Friends of the Galeton Library and the Germania Luncheon Club.
Walter served as secretary/treasurer for the Community Commitment, Inc. in Doylestown for 20 years for troubled youth in Bucks County and was a hospice volunteer at Doylestown Hospital.
He enjoyed working in his yard and flower gardens, reading and music.
He was especially known for his love of Mack Trucks and was an avid collector of Mack replica transportation vehicles.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Barbara Schaffer, are three children, Celeste (Peter) Graziano, Stuart (Bonnie) Schaffer, and Lynn (Duane) Foley; a brother, Larry (Mary) Schaffer; a sister, Cora (Fred) Roth; grandchildren, Michele (Darren) Gerhart, Michael Graziano, Shelby (Matthew) King, Erin Foley, and Karolyn, Cheryl and Sarah Schaffer; a step-grandson, Anthony Corona; a great-grandson, Derek Gerhart; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Walter was predeceased by his step-father, Alex Prentice.
Friends may call on Saturday Sept. 21, from 10-11 a.m. at St, Paul's Lutheran Church, Pine & Adams St., Galeton, A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Sherry Elliot officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Hospice Services, 32-36 Central Ave., 3rd Floor, Wellsboro, PA 16901 or to the .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019