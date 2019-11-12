|
Wayne A. Clark, 77, of Wellsboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro.
Wayne was born on Feb. 25, 1942 in Harrison Valley, the son of the late Keith Roderick and Ruth Mary (Burrell) Clark. He married the former Peggy Torpy, who preceded him in death on March 25, 2010.
Wayne was a cattle artificial inseminator for Sire Power and worked in the field for over 30 years. Wayne was a member of the Potter-Tioga Maple Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, owning and raising draft horses and operating Misty Morning Maple with his wife Peggy.
Surviving are a son, Michael (Michele) Clark of Millersburg; daughters, Penny (Wesley) Crowell of Galeton; Debra (Chuck) Evans of Galeton; five grandchildren, Joshua (Karissa), Jessie, Hunter, Levi and Macey and an aunt, Jeanne Cole of Ulysses. In addition to his parents and wife, Wayne was preceded in death by two brothers, Hugh and Robert Clark.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6-8 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main St., Wellsboro. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m.
The family requests that memorial contributions in Wayne's name be made to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital Auxiliary, 32 Central Ave. Wellsboro, PA 16901 or a local of the donor's choice.
