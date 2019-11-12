Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WAYNE CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WAYNE A. CLARK


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WAYNE A. CLARK Obituary
Wayne A. Clark, 77, of Wellsboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro.
Wayne was born on Feb. 25, 1942 in Harrison Valley, the son of the late Keith Roderick and Ruth Mary (Burrell) Clark. He married the former Peggy Torpy, who preceded him in death on March 25, 2010.
Wayne was a cattle artificial inseminator for Sire Power and worked in the field for over 30 years. Wayne was a member of the Potter-Tioga Maple Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, owning and raising draft horses and operating Misty Morning Maple with his wife Peggy.
Surviving are a son, Michael (Michele) Clark of Millersburg; daughters, Penny (Wesley) Crowell of Galeton; Debra (Chuck) Evans of Galeton; five grandchildren, Joshua (Karissa), Jessie, Hunter, Levi and Macey and an aunt, Jeanne Cole of Ulysses. In addition to his parents and wife, Wayne was preceded in death by two brothers, Hugh and Robert Clark.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6-8 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main St., Wellsboro. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m.
The family requests that memorial contributions in Wayne's name be made to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital Auxiliary, 32 Central Ave. Wellsboro, PA 16901 or a local of the donor's choice.
To share your fondest memories of Wayne, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WAYNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -