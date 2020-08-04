1/
Wendy S. Gleason, 53, a lifelong resident of Coudersport, passed away after a brief but brave battle with breast cancer on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Buffalo General Hospital, Buffalo, N.Y. Visitation was held on Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. Private funeral services were held at Park United Methodist Church, Coudersport. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials in Wendy's name may be made to the Patterson Cancer Center, 1001 East Second Street, Coudersport, PA 16915 or to a charity of the donor's choice.To express condolences or share a fond memory of Wendy, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2020.
