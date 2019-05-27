William A. "Bill" Gill, 98, of Galeton, died Friday, April 26, 2019.
Friends may call at Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, Gaines Saturday, June 8, from 10 – 11 a.m, with a memorial service following at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Thadius Sales, pastor, will officiate.
Burial will be in Raymond Cemetery, where Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2, Galeton, PA 16922.
Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from May 27 to June 3, 2019