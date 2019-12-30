Home

Hess Funeral Home
14 West St
Galeton, PA 16922
(814) 435-6500
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church
Gaines, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church
Gaines, PA
WILLIAM "BILL" CLOAK SR.


1925 - 2019
WILLIAM "BILL" CLOAK SR. Obituary
William."Bill" Cloak, Sr., 94, of Gaines, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Green Home, Wellsboro.
Born Nov. 7, 1925, in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Russell and Lydia (Geary) Cloak. On Sept. 3, 1946, in Elkton, Md., he married the former Elaine Hopkins, who preceded him in death in 2015. Bill was a Veteran having served in the United States Marines during WWII. He taught at Cowanesque Valley High School, worked in Real Estate and was a Postal worker in Galeton. He was a member of the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church and was an avid hunter, fisher and trap shooter.
Surviving are two sons, William Cloak Jr., Levittown, and John (Shelley) Cloak, Langhorne; two daughters, Susan E. Williams and Dolly (Mike) Lazorchak, both of Galeton; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Ron Pifer, Galeton; a sister, Mildred Carney, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Bill was predeceased by a daughter, Lydia Pifer; a daughter-in-law, Eleanor Wurtz Cloak; two brothers, Russell and Stephen Cloak; and a sister, Jane Klein.
Friends may call at the Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, Gaines, on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 10–11 a.m., with a Memorial Service following at 11 a.m. The Rev. Nate Reeve will officiate. Military Honors will be accorded by the Potter County Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
