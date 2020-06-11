WILLIAM D. "BILL" ALLEN
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William D. "Bill" Allen passed away May 25, 2020 in Henrietta N.Y.
Born Sept. 21, 1945 in Galeton, he was the beloved son of Duane and Lillian Allen.
Bill built his life with his wife of 46 years, Sheila Simpson Allen, and is survived by Sheila and daughters, Dr. Ryanna Allen (Dale) Dimick and Raelyn Allen.
Also surviving are grandsons, Jack Allen, Luke William and Cole Ryan Dimick; brother, Duane Allen; his loving nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends. He is also survived by his Rochester Monroe County Federal Credit Union family and Crane School family.
Bill enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, and water sports with his children and grandchildren. He took great pride in his Pennsylvania roots. He grew up fishing, hunting, shining shoes, and fighting off rattlesnakes when he delivered the newspapers.
Bill worked many years for the Henrietta community as treasurer of the Republican Committee. He worked tirelessly volunteering for prospective community servants. He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge #602, Galeton, and Ducks Unlimited.
We will always remember his hard work, attention to detail and loyalty to family, friends and those in need. His devotion to his career in finance spanned many years in Wellsboro, Lawrenceville, Mansfield and Coudersport and then 40 steadfast years in Monroe County in New York.
At this time, the family will have a private service at Miller Funeral Home with a celebration of Bill's life at a later date.
For those who would like, consider a memorial gift to the Hammondsport, N.Y. Ambulance or the Lawrenceville, Pa. Volunteer Fire Department in Bill's name.
Funeral arrangements made by Miller Funeral and Cremation Services, Rochester, N.Y.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral and Cremation Services
3325 Winton Road South
Rochester, NY 14623
(585) 424-3700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved