William D. "Bill" Allen passed away May 25, 2020 in Henrietta N.Y.

Born Sept. 21, 1945 in Galeton, he was the beloved son of Duane and Lillian Allen.

Bill built his life with his wife of 46 years, Sheila Simpson Allen, and is survived by Sheila and daughters, Dr. Ryanna Allen (Dale) Dimick and Raelyn Allen.

Also surviving are grandsons, Jack Allen, Luke William and Cole Ryan Dimick; brother, Duane Allen; his loving nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends. He is also survived by his Rochester Monroe County Federal Credit Union family and Crane School family.

Bill enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, and water sports with his children and grandchildren. He took great pride in his Pennsylvania roots. He grew up fishing, hunting, shining shoes, and fighting off rattlesnakes when he delivered the newspapers.

Bill worked many years for the Henrietta community as treasurer of the Republican Committee. He worked tirelessly volunteering for prospective community servants. He was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge #602, Galeton, and Ducks Unlimited.

We will always remember his hard work, attention to detail and loyalty to family, friends and those in need. His devotion to his career in finance spanned many years in Wellsboro, Lawrenceville, Mansfield and Coudersport and then 40 steadfast years in Monroe County in New York.

At this time, the family will have a private service at Miller Funeral Home with a celebration of Bill's life at a later date.

For those who would like, consider a memorial gift to the Hammondsport, N.Y. Ambulance or the Lawrenceville, Pa. Volunteer Fire Department in Bill's name.

Funeral arrangements made by Miller Funeral and Cremation Services, Rochester, N.Y.

