William "Bill" Edward Haner Sr., age 93, of Big Flats, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 5, 1926 in International Falls, MN, Bill was the son of the late William Henry and Sarah Brown Haner. He grew up in Gaines and at 18 was drafted into the Army and served in WWII, where he earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
Bill married his late wife Antoinette "Toni" Pansero on June 10, 1950. Immediately after their wedding, they moved to Germany where Bill served as an Army officer in the military police. In succeeding years, they lived at a number of military bases around the country until he retired as a major after a distinguished 20-year career in the Army.
In 1968, Bill and Toni made their home in Big Flats, NY after Bill attended Mansfield State College. He taught and later became dean of students at Broadway Junior High School in the Elmira City School District. He had fond memories of the "Broadway crew." For years, he was also an active employee of the Town of Big Flats where he served as a building inspector and code enforcement officer. His hometown in Pennsylvania held a special place in Bill's heart; in 1993, he and Toni built a second home in Gaines where they would spend weekends and holidays hosting family and friends.
Surviving Bill are his four children: William E. Haner, Jr. (Janet) of State College; Kathryn Haner Carroll (Rick) of Pensacola, FL; Anne Haner-Uncapher (Kevin) and Lisa Haner Dowd (Peter), both of Big Flats, NY.
Bill is also survived by six grandchildren: Matthew Haner (Yan), Kristine Koehler Jessup (Matthew), Emily Haner, Michael Koehler (Bridget), Sarah Haner D'Iorio (James), and Aaron Dowd (Angela); and six great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn Decker, Madelyn Decker, Ava Jessup, Harper Jessup, Kylie Pesesky and William Henry D'Iorio.
Surviving as well are his sisters-in-law Mary Pansero Campbell of Galeton; Frances Pansero DeStevens of Gaines; and Virginia Pansero of Horseheads, NY; one brother-in-law, Barry Kirlin of Gaines; his dear cousins in the Cannizzaro/Rizzo family in Buffalo, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he also held dear to his heart.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his wife Antoinette; his sisters, Marie Haner Bosworth, Adeline Haner Brown, Evelyn Haner Phelps and Isabelle Haner Kirlin; and by brothers-in-law John Bosak, Robert Brown, Charles Phelps, "Buzz" Bosworth, Clint Campbell and Carmen "Peanuts" DeStevens.
Family and friends were invited to call at Barber Funeral Home, 413 South Main Street, Horseheads, NY on Wednesday, Jan. 22. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Mary Our Mother Church, 816 West Broad Street, Horseheads, NY on Thursday, Jan. 23. Those who wished, joined the family for interment later in the day in the Bath National Cemetery, Bath, NY.
The family is grateful to those who provided compassionate and attentive care and guidance during the last years of Bill's life, especially Dr. Thomas Rodgers, the Veteran's Administration Care Team, and his special team of home care aides, Bonnie, Carol, Joan, and Patty, for their loving care of Bill at home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Avenue, Elmira Heights, NY 14903 or the Big Flats Historical Society Museum, 258 Hibbard Road, Horseheads, NY 14845.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Feb. 1, 2020