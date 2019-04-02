William G. "Bill" Potter, 82, of Ulysses, died Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Friends called Monday, April 1, from 6–8 p.m. at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate.
Burial will be in Raymond Cemetery, Allegany Township. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 277, Ulysses, PA 16948 or Ulysses Library, P.O. Box 316, Ulysses, PA 16948. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Apr. 2, 2019