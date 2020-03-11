|
William L. "Bill" Ceccacci, affectionately known as Scratch, 87, of Blossburg, formerly of Ulysses, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Broad Acres Nursing Home, Wellsboro.
Bill was born on March 18, 1932 in Philadelphia, a first generation Italian American, the son of the late Guglielmo and Vincenza (DeSimone) Ceccacci. On Oct. 13, 1962, in Philadelphia, he married the former Bridget M. Brown and celebrated 47+ years of marriage until her passing on Sept. 16, 2010.
Bill worked as a computer engineer for Girard Bank & Burrous Corp., Philadelphia, later he worked as a mechanical engineer for National Fuel Gas. He was an Army veteran serving in Germany during the Korean War. Bill was a member of St. Eulalia Catholic Church, Coudersport, was a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, a life member of the Liberty Veterans of Foreign War, Post 6755, he enjoyed fishing and crabbing and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
Surviving are a daughter, Vicki (David) Johnson of Coudersport; sons, Vince (Norma) Ceccacci of Blossburg; Vaughn (Lauren) Ceccacci of Hughesville; and Michael (Susan) Rash of Scotch Plains, N.J.; sisters, Yolanda Krywucki of Philadelphia; and Antoinette (Robert) Durian of Blue Bell; grandchildren; Nicolas Ceccacci, Nicolena Ceccacci, Emily Edling, Kevin Johnson, Kimberly Johnson, Brody Rash and Dean Rash.
As Bill's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Bill's name can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2020