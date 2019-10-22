|
William W. "Billy" Goode, 59, of Shinglehouse, passed away with his loving family by his side in UPMC Cole, Coudersport, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, after a brief illness. In keeping with Billy's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Burial will be in Eleven Mile Cemetery, Chrystal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oswayo Valley Rod and Gun Club, PO Box 186, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. Billy's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Billy, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home's Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019