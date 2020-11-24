Willis Garman Jr., 84, of Coudersport, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.
He was born in Denver to the late Verna M. (Meckley) and J. Willis Garman, Sr. and was the husband of Janet M. (Longenecker) Garman with whom he would have celebrated 63 years of marriage on Nov. 23.
Willis was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1954. He was the owner/broker of record of God's Country Real Estate Inc.. He enjoyed hunting and loved watching wild life.
In addition to his wife, Willis is survived by three sons, Gary L., Bryan L. and Bradley L. Garman of all of Coudersport; several nieces and nephews; a brother, Dale, husband of Paula Garman, and a sister, Darla Sargent.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Sid and Gale Garman.
Services will be private with interment at Fairview Cemetery, Denver, Pa.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Willis's memory may be made to Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 651, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver.
