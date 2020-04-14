|
Yvonne E. "Bonnie" Setzer, 86, a longtime resident of Coudersport, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held on a date, time, and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, 122 East Second Street, Coudersport, PA 16915; to the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department, 171 Port Allegany Road, Coudersport, PA 16915; or to the Christmas House, 402 North Main Street, Coudersport, PA 16915. Bonnie entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Bonnie, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
