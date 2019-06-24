|
|
Adam “Fasso” P. Leamy, 30, of East Coventry Twp., PA, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was the husband of Kelsey (Brennan) Leamy with whom he shared 9 months of marriage. Born in Phoenixville, PA, on April 6, 1989, Adam was the son of Anastazia (Kalin) Leamy and the late Paul Leamy. Adam lived his life to the fullest in every aspect. He was a free spirit and made everyday count. Adam’s passion was riding. Whether he was out on the street with his CBR 1000 popping some wheelies or hitting the track on his CRF250, you could always count on him being on 2 wheels. Adam’s other passion in life was also his cars. Working as an auto technician, he was working on pursuing his dream. Adam was always making modifications to his cars so that they went faster, sounded better, and always had clean wheels. He loved to “wrench” and fix cars and he would be there to help others at anytime day or night. He was such an inspirational and positive person with an absolutely infectious smile who made such a difference in so many people’s lives. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and dogs. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his siblings, Stephen Leamy, Jill Leamy, Katie Leamy, and Stacey Leitz, wife of Brad; his maternal grandmother, Pearl Kalin; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Timothy and Janice Kulp; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ryan and Christine Brennan; his nieces and nephews, Corben, Alexis, Adrienne, Nicky, Jack, and Emma; and his dogs, Lily and Evo. A viewing will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Family Life Center at Cedarville United Methodist Church, 1092 Laurelwood Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465. A Life Celebration will follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on June 25, 2019