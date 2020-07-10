1/
Adele Ann Walker
Adele Ann “Dee” Walker, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on July 13, 1939, and was married to Howard A. Walker III for over 60 years. She is survived by Howard, 3 daughters, Dorian Giorgio (Joseph), Lori Walker-Kalbfleisch (William), and Janine Walker Caffrey (Drew), 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Inurnment will be on September 14th at Grace Episcopal Church in Merchantville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed at Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge, Medford, NJ.

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
