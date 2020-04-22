Home

Adele J. (Narieka) Mehlman, 88, loving mother and grandmother passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in San Diego, CA. She was born in 1931 in Linfield, PA to the late Charles and Salome Narieka and preceded in death by her brother, Joseph, step-sister, Alice Berkey, and son, Daniel Mehlman. She is survived by two children: Glenn Mehlman of Alburtis, PA., and Connie Mehlman of San Diego, CA., four granddaughters: Ketti, Sadye and Emily Mehlman and Nikki Kingston, and one great-granddaughter. A celebration of Adele’s life for close friends and family will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 circumstances, followed by a private burial in St. Aloysius cemetery, Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 23, 2020
