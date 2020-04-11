The Mercury Obituaries
Agnes L. Parker

Agnes L. Parker, 79 of Sassamansville, PA died on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Phoenixville Hospital. Born September 1, 1940 in Fagleysville, PA, she was the daughter of the late William F. Matz and Kathryn (Houston) Matz. She was the wife of James William Parker, Sr. She had been employed by M&T Bank in Boyertown for 30 plus years. Surviving along with her husband are sons, Cameron M. husband of Michele Parker of Gilbertsville, PA and James W. Parker, Jr. of Palatka, FL, daughters, Terri L. wife of Scott Trishmen of Archer, FL and Judy M. Weinsteiger of Willow Grove, PA, brother, Richard E. Matz of Sassamansville, PA, sisters, Kathryn Thiel of Sassamansville, PA and Nancy Pedersen of New York, NY; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to Phoenixville Hospital – for Breast Cancer Research, 140 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 13, 2020
