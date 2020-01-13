|
Agnes (Koren) Slaby, 95, widow of Edward Slaby and daughter of the late George and Mary (Feyko) Koren. Agnes was employed at Pottstown Memorial Medical center as a Certified Dietetic Supervisor and was a member of St Gabriel’s RC Church, Stowe. Surviving are two daughters; Sharon McCarthy and Eileen Herbst. Five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great- great- grandchild. Two sisters; Regina Coine and Monica Rupert. Predeceased by two sisters; Helen Wert and Margaret Shuback, three brothers; George Jr., James and Thomas Koren. A funeral Mass will be offered Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12 Noon at St. Gabriel’s RC Church, 127 E. Howard St., Stowe. A viewing will be held Saturday morning from 10:30 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. at the Church. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Stowe. Donations may be made to St. Gabriel’s RC Church Memorial Fund. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, Pottstown.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 14, 2020