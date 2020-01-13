The Mercury Obituaries
Agnes Slaby Obituary
Agnes (Koren) Slaby, 95, widow of Edward Slaby and daughter of the late George and Mary (Feyko) Koren. Agnes was employed at Pottstown Memorial Medical center as a Certified Dietetic Supervisor and was a member of St Gabriel’s RC Church, Stowe. Surviving are two daughters; Sharon McCarthy and Eileen Herbst. Five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great- great- grandchild. Two sisters; Regina Coine and Monica Rupert. Predeceased by two sisters; Helen Wert and Margaret Shuback, three brothers; George Jr., James and Thomas Koren. A funeral Mass will be offered Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12 Noon at St. Gabriel’s RC Church, 127 E. Howard St., Stowe. A viewing will be held Saturday morning from 10:30 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. at the Church. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Stowe. Donations may be made to St. Gabriel’s RC Church Memorial Fund. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, Pottstown.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 14, 2020
