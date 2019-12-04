|
Alan A. Deitrick, 59, of Boyertown passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Manor Care, West Reading after a lengthy illness. Alan was a self-employed contractor. He was the son of the late Walter R. and Eleanor Deitrick. Alan is survived by brothers Walter A. of Boyertown, Larry A. of Boyertown, Lenny B. of Kimberton and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice Care and Manor Care for their kind-heartedness and help during the past month. Alan will be truly missed. Thank you everyone for your prayers of comfort and support during his illness and at this time. A memorial service for Alan will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 5, 2019