Alan E. Mumber, 80, passed away on August 30, 2019. He was survived by his wife of 60 years, Noreen (Faulkner); daughter, Jacqueline (Paul); son, Lee (Michele); daughter, Elaine (Jeffrey); and daughter, Sandra (Randy). He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Patricia, and Eileen, and 10 Grandchildren, and 13 Great-Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Alan worked for General Electric/Lockheed Martin for 50 years. He served in the Air Force from 1956-1962. He was a devoted husband and father. He loved to golf and spend time with his family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either the Alzheimer’s Association or Tri-County Hospice; 13 Armand Hammer Blvd; Suite #201; Pottstown, PA 19464. A Catholic Mass/Memorial will be held at St. Thomas Moore Church, Route 100 & Cadmus Road, Pottstown, PA 19465 on September 14th. Viewing will be from 9-10; Mass @ 10; Military Honors after the Mass. Interment will be private. A luncheon will be held at Cuttillo’s at 12:30.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019