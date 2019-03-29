|
|
Albert W. Campitelli, 94, of Norristown, PA, passed away March 27, 2019 at Towne Manor East Center. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Daniel Campitelli, Sr. and Mary (Tosto) Campitelli. He worked as a Quality Control Manager for ATC, General Electric and Honeywell. Albert served as a Gunnery Sgt. in the U.S. Marines during WWII and Korea. He was a member of the Marine Corps League, VFW Post #780 Pottstown and he enjoyed watching all the Philadelphia sports teams. He is survived by his children, Diane Makarevitz, of Pottstown, Robert Campitelli, of Frackville, and James husband of Alison Campitelli, of Royersford, his siblings Rosemary Campitelli and John Campitelli, both of Pottstown, 6 Grandchildren and 7 Great- Grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings Dominic, Florence Daniel & Alfred Campitelli. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday April 3, 2019 from 10:00 – 10:30 AM at Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, 955 N. Charlotte Street, Pottstown. Interment with military honors immediately following at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Avenue, Pottstown. Deacon George Harmanksy officiating. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 31, 2019