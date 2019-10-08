The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Cavallo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Cavallo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Cavallo Obituary
Albert A. Cavallo, 84, of Frederick, husband of Margaret E. Cavallo, and the late June (Whittaker) Cavallo, passed away Monday October 7, 2019 at Frederick Living. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph and Emily (Cuomo) Cavallo. Albert served in the US Army and worked for over 40 years in pharmaceuticals at Parke-Davis and Pfizer. He was a 25 year member at Valley Forge Baptist Church and also a 32 year golf member at Spring-Ford Country Club. Surviving along with his wife Margaret are three sons Michael Cavallo husband of Linda, Stephen Cavallo, and Gregory Cavallo husband of Robin; two daughters Vickie Buehl wife of William, and Laura Feola; two brothers John and Joe Cavallo; one sister Rosemarie Snider; and 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Friday October 11, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Limerick Garden of Memories Mausoleum Chapel. Interment will follow there at the mausoleum. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525 is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Albert’s memory to the Delaware USO at https://www.uso.org/donate/delaware View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now