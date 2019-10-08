|
|
Albert A. Cavallo, 84, of Frederick, husband of Margaret E. Cavallo, and the late June (Whittaker) Cavallo, passed away Monday October 7, 2019 at Frederick Living. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph and Emily (Cuomo) Cavallo. Albert served in the US Army and worked for over 40 years in pharmaceuticals at Parke-Davis and Pfizer. He was a 25 year member at Valley Forge Baptist Church and also a 32 year golf member at Spring-Ford Country Club. Surviving along with his wife Margaret are three sons Michael Cavallo husband of Linda, Stephen Cavallo, and Gregory Cavallo husband of Robin; two daughters Vickie Buehl wife of William, and Laura Feola; two brothers John and Joe Cavallo; one sister Rosemarie Snider; and 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Friday October 11, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Limerick Garden of Memories Mausoleum Chapel. Interment will follow there at the mausoleum. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525 is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Albert’s memory to the Delaware USO at https://www.uso.org/donate/delaware View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 9, 2019