|
|
Albert H. “Albie” Raichle, Jr.,86, husband of Dorothy M. (Emery) Raichle of Chester Springs, PA died on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Spring Mill Senior Living, Phoenixville, PA. Born on April 10, 1933 in Phoenixville, PA he was the son of the late Albert and Florence (Hopple) Raichle. After graduating with the Class of 1951 from Phoenixville High School, he served in the United States Air Force, and was stationed in Korea during the Korean War from 1953 - 1957. Upon the completion of his military service, Albie attended the Quaker School of Aeronautics, Philadelphia, PA, and graduated from Spartan Aeronautics School, Tulsa, OK, in 1960 as a Flight Engineer. His career as a Flight Engineer began with the former Capital Airlines, where he worked from 1961 to 1984. He joined United Parcel Service in 1985 where he was a Flight Engineer until his retirement in 2002. His true passion was farming. Along with his brother George, they started farming at a very young age and pursued this activity until his health prevented him from continuing. He was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Chester Springs where he was actively involved in his church and service to others. Of special interest to him was supporting the Annual Heifer Fair and Crop Walk. Albie was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his wife of 62 years, Albie is survived by: Sons, Thomas D., husband of Sandy Raichle of East Coventry, Alan Scott Raichle of Chester Springs, Daughter, Jacqueline, wife of Shawn Nordhoff of Kinzers, PA, 7 Grandchildren, Thomas, Daniel, Alex, Cole, Bennett, Max, and Mia, Brothers, Richard and William Raichle. He was preceded in death by his brother George Raichle. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service at St. Peter’s Pikeland United Church of Christ, 1193 Clover Mill Road, Chester Springs, PA 19425, on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rev. Douglas Hanson officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held Saturday morning from 9:45 to 10:45 am in the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Peter’s Pikeland UCC at the address above. Condolences may be sent at www.GatchaFuneral.com. Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in The Mercury on July 14, 2019