Memorial service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM
New Covenant Baptist Church
209 Prospect St
Pottstown, PA
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
New Covenant Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
209 Prospect St
Pottstown, PA
More Obituaries for Albert Rhoads
Albert Rhoads

Albert L. Rhoads, 83, of Upper Pottsgrove, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Phoenixville Hospital – Tower Health. He was the husband of the late Margaret E. (Haines) Rhoads.
Born in Swamp, PA, on November 26, 1935, Albert was the son of the late Clarence Haas Rhoads and Laura Elizabeth (Bell) Rhoads.
Albert worked at Mrs. Smith's Pies for 42 years, retiring in 1995. He was a lifetime member of the Gilbertsville Fire Company and attended New Covenant Baptist Church.
Mr. Rhoads is survived by one daughter, Kathleen Bowman, Sanford, FL; one great-grandson, Beau Donald French, Fort Myers, FL; and three sisters, Leona Tibbetts, Sun City, CA; Lillian Gallagher, Gilbertsville, PA; and Joyce Gerber, Pottstown, PA.
He is predeceased by two children, Rebecca Ubert and David Rhoads; two grandchildren, Margaret Phillips and Donald French; and seven siblings, Dorothy Schoenly, Althea Hockel, David E. Rhoads, Nelson L. Rhoads, Clarence H. Rhoads, Theodore Rhoads, and William S. Rhoads.
A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at New Covenant Baptist Church, 209 Prospect St., Pottstown, PA 19464. After the service there will be a luncheon in the church fellowship hall. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert's memory to the church. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA, 19464 will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on May 5, 2019
