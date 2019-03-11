The Mercury Obituaries
Albrette Zvarik


1951 - 2019
Albrette Zvarik Obituary
Albrette J. “Brette” Zvarik, 67, wife of Albin Zvarik, 8th Ave., Collegeville, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Towne Manor East, E. Norriton Twp. One of 13 children, Brette was born on August 22, 1951, in Norristown, to the late Albert J. and Loretta A. (Gross) Zvarick. She was a University of Pennsylvania graduate. Before retiring, Brette was an Occupational Therapist for 30 years. She was a member of St. Eleanor Catholic Church. In addition to her husband, Albin, Brette is survived by her children, Paul Zvarik, Martin Zvarik, and M. Nicole Zvarik; her grandchildren, Olivia, Gabriel, and Savannah Zvarik; and eight siblings. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Thursday, at St. Eleanor Catholic Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery, Royersford. Friends may call from 9:00 to 9:45 AM, Thursday, at church. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 12, 2019
