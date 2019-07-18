The Mercury Obituaries
Alex Arthur Yost, 80, of Boyertown, PA, and 16-year fiancé of Ruth M. Kuhn, passed away in his sleep at home on Saturday July 13, 2019 after a 13-year battle with cancer. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late Meta (Sands) and Arthur B. Yost and brother to the late twins Thomas A. Yost and Martha A. (Yost) Istenes. A 1957 graduate from Boyertown Area High School, he managed several sports teams. He worked at the Cheese Factory in Oley and at Manatawny Camp in Earlville while attending high school. After graduating, he worked as a driver for his father at The Boyertown Casket Company. Alex A. Yost served in the US Army as a medic, lifeguard, and Special Forces sharpshooter in North Carolina and Texas. Upon returning from the military, he worked as a lineman for the electric company for several years. He also worked at Kawecki Chemical Plant, Sear’s Roebuck and Boscov’s as a salesman and repair technician. And he was co-owner and bartender at the Earlville Tavern with Louise Esterly, now Forgione, for several years. The majority of his adult life, Alex owned and operated a HOTSY, a high-pressure, power washing equipment sales company in Boyertown, PA and Wilmington, DE. He also covered the entire northeast district, training and mentoring many younger salesman over the years. Alex is survived by his daughter, Bambi L. Yost of Ames, IA. And by his step-daughter, Linda M. Biehl-Narvaez and husband Ben Narvaez; Sheri L. (Harvey) Miller and husband, Brent Miller; Allison R. Kuhn; and Jessica K. (Kuhn) DiPenta and husband, Joe DiPenta. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Matthew Miller, Ethan Miller, Natalia Biehl-Narvaez, Chloe DiPenta and great granddaughter, Alana Miller. In addition, he is survived by numerous nephews and nieces. As a young man, unbeknownst to many, Alex was a race car driver winning many trophies for drag racing. He was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman who loved nature and wildlife and who could often be found climbing trees and casting lines. Alex Yost lived a passionate life full of love, laughter, and play. And, he put up one hell of a good fight. We will miss him immensely. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, July 26th, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ located at 1312 Old Swede Rd.; Douglassville, PA. A Celebration of Life reception will be held from 2:15 – 7:15 PM at Union Jack’s Inn at the Manatawny located at 546 Manatawny Rd.; Boyertown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Alex’s name to at 100 N 20th St.; Philadelphia, PA. 19103 or online at https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/lls-in-memory-of-alex-yost or to the National Parks Association 223777 Belmont Ridge Rd., Ashburn, VA. 20148 or online at https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/nps-in-memory-of-alex-yost. Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc., 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. 19512 Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on July 25, 2019
