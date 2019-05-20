|
|
Alfred Krisch, 98, husband of Johanna (Putz) Krisch, formerly of Collegeville, died Friday, May 17, 2019. In addition to his wife, Mr. Krisch is survived by his sons, Alfred J. “Fred,” husband of Carol A. (Holzhauer) Krisch, and Frank P., husband of Carol L. (Moyer) Krisch, four, grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Friday, at St. Eleanor Catholic Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Pikeland United Church Of Christ Cemetery, E. Pikeland Twp. Friends may call from 9:00 to 9:45 AM, Friday, at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Acts Signature Hospice, 812 N. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on May 21, 2019