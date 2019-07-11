|
Alice Bakowicz, 90, widow of Theodore Bakowicz who passed away August 25, 2017, they were married 66 years. Alice passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at her residence on Dori Lane, Stowe. Born in Ashland, PA., she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Rowan) Loftus. She was a member of St. Gabriel’s RC Church, Stowe. A Memorial Mass will be offered at 12 Noon, Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Gabriel’s RC Church, 127 E. Howard St, Stowe. Friends may call Monday morning from 11 AM till 12 Noon at the Church. Burial will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery, Pottstown. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St, Pottstown.
Published in The Mercury on July 12, 2019