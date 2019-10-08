The Mercury Obituaries
Alice Collins Obituary
Alice Eleanor (Botts) Collins, loving wife of Allen R. Collins, Jr. (Reds) passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Season’s Hospice in Phoenixville, PA. Alice was born in Phoenixville, PA, to the late Alice (Cameron) Botts and Benjamin Botts, Sr. Alice was a lifelong resident of Spring City, PA, and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church where she served on various committees, helped in the kitchen, and was in charge of the flowers for services. Alice graduated from Phoenixville High School in 1950 where she was a member of the girls undefeated basketball team. Alice loved roller skating with Allen and their friends. She worked in the office of Weiland’s meat packing plant and drove van for Spring-Ford School District. Alice loved to do all kinds of arts and crafts projects. She was an avid bingo player. In addition to her loving husband of 66 years she is survived by her son Craig Collins (Suzanne Osiol), Spring City, her daughter Becky Bishop (David), East Vincent, her grandsons Ryan and Tyler Collins, Spring City, DJ Bishop, East Vincent, and one granddaughter Marisa Bishop, East Vincent, her brother Benjamin Botts, Jr., widower of Jacki (Holmes) Botts, Phoenixville, and one maternal aunt, Sara (Sally Cameron) Stearrett, New Castle, DE, and many nieces and nephews. A service of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM; visitation will be from 9:30 – 11:00 AM at Bethel United Methodist Church, 952 Bethel Church Road, Spring City, PA 19475. Burial will be immediately following the service in Bethel’s cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alice’s name to Bethel United Methodist Church, 952 Bethel Church Road, Spring City, PA 19475. Online condolences and obituary can be viewed at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. Shalkop Grace & Strunk is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 9, 2019
