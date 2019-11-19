|
Alice (Corum) Dempsey, age 105, widow of Dennis Dempsey, Sr., passed away at Parkhouse in Royersford on November 17, 2019. She was a resident of Limerick Twp. since 1946. Alice took pride in her many flower gardens. Her creative talents included caning, stained glass, crocheting, beads, and many other crafts. In later life, she took up painting and as a self taught artist painted many local scenes in the Limerick Schwenksville area. She enjoyed her life at Parkhouse and spent many hours in the craft room and doing puzzles. Many residents enjoyed her stories and pictures of her younger life on the Circle C Ranch in CA. Before moving to Limerick she worked at the Ward Marmalade Factory in Sierra Madre and was also a life guard at the community pool. Alice was a life member of the Sierra Club in CA and also the Limerick Township Historical Society. She is survived by her son, Dennis Dempsey Jr. and wife, Bunny. Also survived by two great grandsons, Aaron and Dennis 4th. Along with her husband, she is predeceased by her daughter, Audrey Speilman, grandsons, Mark Speilman, Barry Speilman, and Dennis Dempsey 3rd. We wish to thank all the nurses on W-3 and all the ones at Kindred Hospice for the encouragement, care and comfort they provided for her. At her request, funeral arrangements will be private. Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Trappe, 610-489-7900 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 20, 2019