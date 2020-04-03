|
|
Alice Elizabeth Maxwell, 91, of Strausstown, formerly of Pottstown, passed away Wednesday, April 1st in her residence. She was married to the late Earl D. Maxwell. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Edwin George Bernard and Alice (Hawthorne) Bernard. She was employed in the Trust Department for Continental Bank, which became PNC, in Pottstown for twenty eight years. She was later employed by New Rhoads Transportation in Douglassville for many years. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Pottstown where she was a member of the Bell Choir and co-chaired the Christmas Bazaar. In earlier years, she was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Douglassville where she sang in the choir. She was a huge Boyertown Bears Fan and Philadelphia Phillies Fan. Surviving is a daughter, Linda D. Carannante, wife of Antonio Carannante of Strausstown. There are three grandchildren, Mario Earl Carannante and wife Kate Carannante, Jovanna Alicia Purdy and husband Leroy Derrick Purdy, Jr., and Enzo Giustino Carannante and wife Megan Elizabeth Carannante. There are seven great grandchildren. Also, she is survived by brothers, Howard Bernard and wife Pam and George Bernard and wife Barbara and a sister, Ruth McCann widow of William. She is predeceased by two brothers, Edwin “Sonny” Bernard, Jr. and Charles Bernard. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial at St. Paul’s UCC Cemetery in Amityville. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at Heart.org/ or the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 5, 2020