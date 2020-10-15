1/1
Alice F. McGlocklin
Alice F. (Lawhorne) McGlocklin, 71, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on October 13, 2020, at Pottstown Hospital – Tower Health. Born in Lynchburg, VA, on December 14, 1948, Alice was the daughter of the late Raymond and Fay (Lawhorn) Lawhorne. Alice’s greatest enjoyment in life came from her family, especially her grandsons. She will be deeply missed. Alice is lovingly remembered by her husband, Frank McGlocklin; her daughter, Mindy Wilson, wife of Jim; her stepson, Grant McGlocklin; her brother, Scott Lawhorne, fiancé of Amanda Kramer; and her grandsons, Shawn and Greg. In addition to her parents, Alice is predeceased by her brother, Raymond Lawhorne Jr. A graveside service will take place on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave., Pottstown, PA 19464. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Mercury from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
