Resources
Alice I. (Hoppes) Schwager, 87, widow of Charles F. Schwager, of Boyertown, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Berkshire Center. Born in Krumsville, PA she was the daughter of the late Helen E. (Nunemaker) Hoppes and John Joseph Hoppes. Alice worked at Union Underwear Mill in Bechtelsville for twenty eight years. She was a member of St. Joseph’s (Hill) Lutheran Church and very active in the church for many years. Surviving are five sisters, Grace Tag, Elsie Weidner, Catherine Kuechler, Joanna Franz and Dianne Fisher; one brother Martin Becker and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one brother, Leroy Hoppes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00AM at St Joseph’s (Hill) Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown, PA. A viewing will be held from 10:00 – 11:00AM. Burial will be in Hill Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Joseph’s (Hill) Church Memorial Fund, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown, PA 19512. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 22, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
