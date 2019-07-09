|
Alice Toro, 103, widow of James R. Toro, of N. Evans St., Pottstown, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Pottstown Hospital. Born in Palmoli, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Giorgio and Giulia (Dipardo) Daloisio. She was a member of St. Aloysius RC Church. Alice loved cooking, gardening, crocheting, and visiting Palmoli, Italy with her sisters and relatives. Surviving is a daughter Joann wife of John Ciccarone and three sons; James J. Toro, George A. Toro and his wife Donna, and David J. Toro. Four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Predeceased by a brother Girard and two sisters; Josephine and Ida. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11AM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Aloysius RC Church, Beech and Hanover Sts., Pottstown. A viewing will be held Friday morning from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at St. Aloysius Church Gathering Center. Burial will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Aloysius Church Building Fund. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, Pottstown.
Published in The Mercury on July 10, 2019