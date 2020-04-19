|
|
Allan N. Altschull, 81, passed away on April 18, 2020, at his home in Lower Pottsgrove Twp., surrounded by his wife and children. He was the husband of Marilyn (Prince) Altschull, whom he married in 1965. Born in Baltimore, MD, on December 20, 1938, Allan was the son of the late Milton and Tobye (Levy) Altschull. He graduated with a BA from the University of Maryland. For over 20 years, he was President and Founder of Penguin Automotive in Reading, Pa. Upon retirement, he devoted much of his time and heart to the Pottstown Cluster. Most recently it was to the Community Health and Dental Care. Allan also served on the boards of both the Wyndcroft School and Perkiomen Prep. A lifelong sports fan, he loved the Baltimore Orioles. An ardent follower of the Jewish Faith, he was both a member of the Congregation of Mercy and Truth as well as a 5th grade Sunday School teacher. A life of service was crucial to Allan. He believed in treating all people as equals, a belief he lived by every day. In addition to his wife, Allan is survived by his son, Seth Altschull, and his partner, John Berkson, Los Angeles, CA; his daughters, Beth Simms, and her husband Paul, Manhattan, NY, and Amy Menkowitz, and her husband, Michael, Bryn Mawr, PA; and his grandchildren, Ivy, Violet, Charlie, Elizabeth, Olivia, and Emma. In addition to his parents, Allan is predeceased by his sister, Betty. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at Congregation Mercy and Truth Cemetery. Donations may be made in Allan's memory to Lankenau Institute for Medical Research online at https://www.mainlinehealth.org/research/lankenau-institute-for-medical-research/supporters/make-an-online-donation or mailed to 100 East Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 20, 2020