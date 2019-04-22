The Mercury Obituaries
Allen L. Byrd, Sr., 75, of Skippack, passed away Apr. 20, 2019. He was the husband of Shirley K. (Copenhaver) Byrd; father of Denice Harrison and Allen Byrd, Jr.; stepfather of Dawn Patrick, Alicia Vento and Krista Rosenthal; brother of Dale Byrd; grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 2.
Family will receive friends from 6-8PM on Thurs., Apr. 25, 2019, at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pk. at Cedars Rd., Skippack, and again on Friday from 10-10:45AM. The memorial service will then begin at 11AM at the funeral home on Friday. To read the complete obituary, please go to www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 22, 2019
