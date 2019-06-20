|
|
Alma D. (Hallman) Gubanich, 101, wife of the late John A. Gubanich of Phoenixville, PA died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at home. Born on September 10, 1917 in Westville, NJ she was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Stuart) Hallman. She was a lifelong resident of Phoenixville, PA. She was a graduate of Phoenixville High School and played varsity basketball and field hockey. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and most recently St. Basil the Great Catholic Church. Surviving are 3 sons: John A. Gubanich, Jr.; Thomas S. husband of Maribeth Flynn; Christopher M. husband of Kathleen (Crossett) Gubanich. 3 Granddaughters: Nicole Schilling; Allison wife of Pete Williams; Jessica wife of Patrick Krauss. 3 Great-granchildren: Noah Shilling, Ivy Schilling, and Prudence Shilling. Preceded in death by 5 sisters and 1 brother. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass in St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 2340 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville, PA on Monday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the church on Monday morning from 9:45 to 10:45. Arrangements by Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home.
Published in The Mercury on June 21, 2019