Alvin Herring

Alvin K. Herring, “Hetch”, age 89, of Collegeville, PA passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born in Freeland, PA on January 31, 1931, the son of the late William and Mary (Drasher) Herring. Hetch was an avid hunter, but he never bagged an avid. He has been living in Collegeville for over 60 years. He was the beloved husband of the late Alice A. (Hughes) Herring, who passed in 2015. He is survived by six children, Wayne (& Jackie) Herring of Douglassville, Drew Herring of Pottstown,Wendy Carl of Royersford, Troy (& Debbie) Herring of Pottstown, Eric (& Tracey) Herring of Spring Mount, and Heidi (& Joe) Parente of Trooper; as well as 12 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA 19426. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, Development Office, 3551 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero of Trappe, (610) 489-7900 www.msrfh.com.

Published in The Mercury from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
